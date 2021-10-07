TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as high as C$6.10. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 7,450 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.38.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

