Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0184 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $422,583.83 and $1,171.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.45 or 0.01133409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00346688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00333891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

