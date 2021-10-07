Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

