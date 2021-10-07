Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,905. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

