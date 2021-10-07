Tesco’s (TSCDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 450,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

