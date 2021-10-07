Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

10/7/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/4/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $910.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects.Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. Along with increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. Robust free cash flow (FCF) along with low leverage is another tailwind for Tesla. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

9/23/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$900.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/12/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $660.00 to $725.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $793.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,042,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $731.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $785.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

