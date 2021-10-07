TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. Analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

