Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,131.97 and last traded at $1,131.97. 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,162.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,340.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,475.94.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

