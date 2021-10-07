Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $866.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.16 million and the lowest is $848.29 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 350,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.