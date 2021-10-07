Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.23 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $866.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.16 million and the lowest is $848.29 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 350,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.