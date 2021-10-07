Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Textron worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.