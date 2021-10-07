Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57.

About Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.