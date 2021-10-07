The AES Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 23,585 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,216% compared to the typical volume of 1,792 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get The AES alerts:

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $44,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 10,586,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The AES has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.