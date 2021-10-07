The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
