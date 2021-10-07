The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.95.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

