The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.