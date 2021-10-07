The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of The Boeing worth $1,949,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $227.45. 86,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.14.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

