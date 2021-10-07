The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 247.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $452,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $21.47 on Thursday, hitting $546.97. 11,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,627. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.87. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.