The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

