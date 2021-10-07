The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.