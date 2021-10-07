The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5,319.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,360 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $54.15. 371,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,714,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $233.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

