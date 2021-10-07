The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Stock Price Up 5%

The Flowr Co. (CVE:FLWR) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 462,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 633,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company has a market cap of C$41.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

The Flowr Company Profile (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.