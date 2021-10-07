The Force Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026335 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00326545 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

