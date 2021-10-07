The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $106.37 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $106.37 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00234582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00104401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012114 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

