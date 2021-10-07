The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.96% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $46,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,609,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.