The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 288 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HSY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.