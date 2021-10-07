The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 288 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HSY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.