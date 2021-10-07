The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.79

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $5.80. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 4,314 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
