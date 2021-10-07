The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.79

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $5.80. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 4,314 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

