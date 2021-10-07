The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,006,388 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of The Home Depot worth $5,032,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

NYSE HD traded up $6.51 on Thursday, reaching $336.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The firm has a market cap of $355.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

