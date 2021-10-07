The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

