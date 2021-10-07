The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 7.7%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.76 and last traded at $89.02. Approximately 8,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 216,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Joint by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

