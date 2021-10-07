The Joint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 445 put options.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.
Shares of JYNT traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.53. 1,558,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The Joint has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $111.06.
In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
About The Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
