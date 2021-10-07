The Joint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,920 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 445 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of JYNT traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.53. 1,558,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The Joint has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

