The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

