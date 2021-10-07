The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of The Macerich worth $38,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,169,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,915,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

