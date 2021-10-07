The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,484 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.