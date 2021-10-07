The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 37,160 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

