The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.90% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

