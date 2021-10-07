The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 158,183 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $329,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

