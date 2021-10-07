The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.92% of Northrim BanCorp worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NRIM opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

