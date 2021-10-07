The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5,128.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Aspen Technology worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 11,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

AZPN opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

