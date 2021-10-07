The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,007,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

