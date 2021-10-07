The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Pentair worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,971,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

