The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

