The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

