The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Universal Display worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,198.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 128.5% in the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $164.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.96. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.