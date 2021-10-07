The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 5.18% of Level One Bancorp worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LEVL opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.