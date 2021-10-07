The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

