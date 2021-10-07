The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Independence were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACQRU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,521,000.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

