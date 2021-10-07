The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 108.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $384,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $762,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.39 and a 52-week high of $260.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

