The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of MasTec worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.