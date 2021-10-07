The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.88 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $216.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average is $229.75.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

