The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.