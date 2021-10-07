The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

